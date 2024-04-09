Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
BREAKING: Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory, 26 Fire Engines at Spot
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Mundka area of the national capital on Tuesday. A total of 26 fire tenders have been pressed into setvice to douse the flames.
As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
