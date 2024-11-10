sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Breaking: Fire Erupts During Gas Refill in Mumbai, One Dead, Another Critical

Published 19:16 IST, November 10th 2024

Breaking: Fire Erupts During Gas Refill in Mumbai, One Dead, Another Critical

A fire erupted in Mumbai's Goregaon when refrigerant gas leaked during a vehicle refill, killing one man and critically injuring another with severe burns.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fire Erupts During Gas Refill in Mumbai, One Dead, Another Critical
Fire Erupts During Gas Refill in Mumbai, One Dead, Another Critical | Image: Republic world
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:16 IST, November 10th 2024