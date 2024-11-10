Published 19:16 IST, November 10th 2024
Breaking: Fire Erupts During Gas Refill in Mumbai, One Dead, Another Critical
A fire erupted in Mumbai's Goregaon when refrigerant gas leaked during a vehicle refill, killing one man and critically injuring another with severe burns.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire Erupts During Gas Refill in Mumbai, One Dead, Another Critical | Image: Republic world
