Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Fire in Bengaluru at Miracle Drinks Building, 20 People Rescued

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Miracle Drinks building in Bengaluru, Karnataka this evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire in Bengaluru
Fire in Bengaluru at Miracle Drinks building | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Breaking: A fire broke out on the first floor of the four-storey Miracle Drinks building in Bengaluru, Karnataka at 1:50 pm. Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire by 4 pm. Reports say that 20 people have been rescued so far, with no injuries or casualties reported. A call centre operates on the ground and first floors of the building, with the third and fourth floors running an Ayurvedic hospital.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that a short circuit in the generator caused the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. 

Ayurvedic medicines stored in the basement and about 25 vehicles parked there caught fire and were burnt to ashes. The smoke engulfed the upper flowers of the building, following which those working on the third and fourth floors rushed to the terrace.

Watch: Fire breaks out in Bengaluru

“Our team managed to rescue more than 20 people who panicked and rushed to the terrace soon after the fire broke out. While one of our teams was extinguishing the fire, the other team was engaged in rescuing people from the terrace using a ladder,” a senior fire officer said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

