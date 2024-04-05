Advertisement

Breaking: A fire broke out on the first floor of the four-storey Miracle Drinks building in Bengaluru, Karnataka at 1:50 pm. Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire by 4 pm. Reports say that 20 people have been rescued so far, with no injuries or casualties reported. A call centre operates on the ground and first floors of the building, with the third and fourth floors running an Ayurvedic hospital.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that a short circuit in the generator caused the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Ayurvedic medicines stored in the basement and about 25 vehicles parked there caught fire and were burnt to ashes. The smoke engulfed the upper flowers of the building, following which those working on the third and fourth floors rushed to the terrace.

“Our team managed to rescue more than 20 people who panicked and rushed to the terrace soon after the fire broke out. While one of our teams was extinguishing the fire, the other team was engaged in rescuing people from the terrace using a ladder,” a senior fire officer said.

