Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:42 IST
Breaking: Fire in Srinagar, Firefighter Injured
A fire broke out in the Bara Pathar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir this evening.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Fire in Srinagar | Image:Republic
Breaking: A fire broke out in the Bara Pathar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir this evening. Fire tenders are present at the spot and as per Fire and Emergency Services, Srinagar, a firefighter has been injured in the incident.
This is a developing story.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:41 IST
