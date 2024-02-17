Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: At least 9 people were killed after a blast in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Three people were reported injured in the explosion and rushed to a hospital.

Reports say the explosion led to the destruction of four buildings in the vicinity of the firecracker factory.

The unit was located in the Vembakottai area of the city. The police said that the preliminary investigation reports suggest the explosion occurred in the chemical mixing room of the factory.

The firecracker factory was reportedly owned by a person identified as Vijay.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation in the case.

This is the third firecracker factory blast or fire incident in recent times in the country.