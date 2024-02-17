Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:15 IST
Breaking: Firecracker Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu Kills 9, Injures Several Others
A blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar killed nine people and injured several others on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu: At least 9 people were killed after a blast in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Three people were reported injured in the explosion and rushed to a hospital.
Reports say the explosion led to the destruction of four buildings in the vicinity of the firecracker factory.
The unit was located in the Vembakottai area of the city. The police said that the preliminary investigation reports suggest the explosion occurred in the chemical mixing room of the factory.
The firecracker factory was reportedly owned by a person identified as Vijay.
The police are conducting a detailed investigation in the case.
This is the third firecracker factory blast or fire incident in recent times in the country.
Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:56 IST
