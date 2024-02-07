Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:29 IST
Breaking: Former Deputy CM Mahmood Ali Faints During Republic Day Celebrations in Telangana
Mahmood Ali | Image:X
Telangana: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali faints during Republic Day celebrations at Telangana Bhawan on Friday, January 26.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:29 IST
