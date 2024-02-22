Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday permitted traders to export onions to four countries till March 31. After the government's approval, the traders will be able to export 54,760 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Bhutan, said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Traders are allowed to export 54,760 tonnes onion till March 31

Rohit Kumar Singh stated, "We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," reported news agency PTI.

Traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31. The modalities are being worked out, he said.

Advertisement

The Consumers Affairs Secretary said the decision has been taken following a recommendation from the external affairs ministry.

Currently, there is a ban on onion exports till March 31. The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, in order to boost the domestic supply and check price rise.

