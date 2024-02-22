Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Breaking: Govt Allows Traders to Export 54,760 Tonnes Onion to 4 Countries

The Union government on Thursday allowed traders to export onions to four countries.

Abhishek Tiwari
Govt allows traders to export onion to 4 countries
Govt allows traders to export onion to 4 countries | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday permitted traders to export onions to four countries till March 31. After the government's approval, the traders will be able to export 54,760 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Bhutan, said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Traders are allowed to export 54,760 tonnes onion till March 31

Rohit Kumar Singh stated, "We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," reported news agency PTI.

Traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31. The modalities are being worked out, he said.

Advertisement

The Consumers Affairs Secretary said the decision has been taken following a recommendation from the external affairs ministry.

Currently, there is a ban on onion exports till March 31. The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, in order to boost the domestic supply and check price rise.
 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

18 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

18 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

18 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

18 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Taking Steps to Make India Aatmanirbhar: PM Modi in Navsari | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Protests Rock Sandeshkhali; PM Modi Likely to Meet Victims | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Skydiving Expedition

    World18 minutes ago

  4. CCS Approves Navy's Purchase of Over 200 BrahMos Valued at Rs 19000Cr

    Defence18 minutes ago

  5. India’s startups will no longer price perfection

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo