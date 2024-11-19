Published 18:25 IST, November 19th 2024
Gurugram Announces Work-From-Home For All Private And Multi-National Firms
Gurugram has announced a work-from-home policy for all private institutions and corporate offices starting November 20, 2024.
BREAKING: Gurugram Announces Work-From-Home For All Private And Multi-National Firms | Image: PTI
