BREAKING | Allahabad HC Dismisses Muslim Side's Plea, Prayers To Continue in Vyas Tehkhana

Allahabad: In a big win for the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, the Allahabad High Court has upheld the decision of Varanasi High Court on offering prayers in Vyas Tehkhana dismissing the appeal of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC). The AIMC representing the Muslim side had challenged the order of Varanasi District Court which allowed Hindus to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area in the Gyanvapi complex.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee manages the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex. The Bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had reserved the decision on February 15 after hearing both the sides.

There are four 'tehkhanas' (cellars) in the basement of the Gyanvapi Complex, on of them was still in possession of Vyas family.

The mosque has four 'tehkhanas' (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there. On January 31, the Varanasi District Court had allowed priest Shailendra Kumar Pathak to resume puja in the tehkhana. The Varanasi Court's decision came after the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its report.

