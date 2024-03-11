×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

BREAKING: HC Allows ASI Survey of Bhojshala Temple in MP

Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, which Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim treats it as Kamal Maula Mosque.

Reported by: Digital Desk
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday allowed ASI survey of Bhojshala temple in Dhar district which is claimed to be a temple of Goddess Vagdevi. “My request for ASI survey of Bhojshala/Dhar in Madhya Pradesh is allowed by Indore High Court. Maa vag devi ki jai”, tweeted Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.  

Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, which Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community treats it as Kamal Maula Mosque.

According to an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site every Friday.

The demand for scientific investigation of Bhojshala surfaced at a time when the lawyer of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case claimed the report of a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) suggested the mosque was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple.

Vishnu Shankar Jain told reporters the copies of the 839-page report were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.

The report makes it clear that the mosque, which stands adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, was built on the remains of a grand Hindu temple after it was demolished in the 17th century during the reign of Aurangzeb, he added. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

