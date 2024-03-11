HC Allows ASI Survey of Bhojshala Temple in MP

Advertisement

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday allowed ASI survey of Bhojshala temple in Dhar district which is claimed to be a temple of Goddess Vagdevi. “My request for ASI survey of Bhojshala/Dhar in Madhya Pradesh is allowed by Indore High Court. Maa vag devi ki jai”, tweeted Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.

My request for Asi survey of bhojshala/dhar in madhya pradesh is allowed by indore high court. Maa vag devi ki jai pic.twitter.com/GxNVDWANZP — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1)

Later, speaking to Republic, Jain claimed that the Bhojshala Temple was built by Raja Bhoj and there is historical evidence that the temple was demolished by invaders in the past.

He stated,"The High Court has asked ASI to conduct a survey and submit a report. There are enough historical records that the premise in question is a Hindu Temple and belongs to Maa Vagdevi."

Advertisement

#RepublicExclusive | The scope of the present ASI survey at the Bhojshala Temple premises is much more extensive. The survey report will be submitted in 6 weeks: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain speaks to @shawansen



Tune in here for all the latest updates - https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8… pic.twitter.com/zwkVS3KI0e — Republic (@republic)

Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, which Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community treats it as Kamal Maula Mosque.

Advertisement

According to an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site every Friday.



The demand for scientific investigation of Bhojshala surfaced at a time when the lawyer of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case claimed the report of a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) suggested the mosque was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple.

Advertisement

Vishnu Shankar Jain told reporters the copies of the 839-page report were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.

The report makes it clear that the mosque, which stands adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, was built on the remains of a grand Hindu temple after it was demolished in the 17th century during the reign of Aurangzeb, he added.