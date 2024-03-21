×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy undergoes cardiac surgery. The surgery was conducted by a team of 4 doctors led by Dr. Satya Sai.

Reported by: Digital Desk
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery | Image:Republic Digital
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) president HD Kumaraswamy underwent cardiac surgery at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Thursday morning. The surgery was conducted by a team of 4 doctors led by Dr. Satya Sai.  The team also included two doctors from Hungary and the United States.  He is expected to be discharged by March 24.


 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:37 IST

