Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery
HD Kumaraswamy undergoes cardiac surgery. The surgery was conducted by a team of 4 doctors led by Dr. Satya Sai.
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) president HD Kumaraswamy underwent cardiac surgery at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Thursday morning. The surgery was conducted by a team of 4 doctors led by Dr. Satya Sai. The team also included two doctors from Hungary and the United States. He is expected to be discharged by March 24.
