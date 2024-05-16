BREAKING: HD Revanna was granted an interim bail in connection with the sexual assault case. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: In a temporary relief for the tainted JDS leader HD Revanna, a court in Karnataka on Thursday granted him an interim bail in connection with a sexual assault case on the conditions that the JDS leader will have to furnish a bond worth Rs 5,00,000 and that he will not destroy any evidence and or try to influence any witnesses in the case, Republic has learnt.

Revanna has secured the interim bail until tomorrow. His main bail hearing, however, will take place at 3 PM on Friday.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)