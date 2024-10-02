Published 10:39 IST, October 2nd 2024
BREAKING: High Alert in Rajasthan After Several Railway Stations Receive Bomb Threat
A high alert has been sounded across Rajasthan after several railway stations in the state, including one in Jaipur, received bomb threats on Wednesday.
BREAKING: High Alert in Rajasthan After Several Railway Stations Receive Bomb Threat
