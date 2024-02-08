English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chamba Earthquake LIVE Update: An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba area around 13:16:25 pm.

Srinwanti Das
Earthquake hits Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
Earthquake hits Chamba, Himachal Pradesh | Image:Republic
Himachal Pradesh Chamba Earthquake LIVE Update: An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba area around 13:16:25 pm on Saturday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 9 km. The earthquake took place at a latitude of 32.93 and longitude of 76.14. More details on the incident are awaited.

The National Center for Seismology posted on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 13-01-2024, 13:16:25 IST, Lat: 32.93 & Long: 76.14, Depth: 9 Km ,Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, India.”

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

