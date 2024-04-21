Updated April 21st, 2024 at 19:46 IST
BREAKING: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Ghazipur Landfill Site in Delhi
A huge fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the national capital late Sunday evening, sending plumes of ash filled smoke into the air.
A huge fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the national capital late Sunday evening, sending plumes of ash filled smoke into the air. | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the national capital late Sunday evening, sending plumes of ash filled smoke into the air. A total of eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. There were no immediate reports of any casualties and the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of writing this report.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
