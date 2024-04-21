A huge fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the national capital late Sunday evening, sending plumes of ash filled smoke into the air. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the national capital late Sunday evening, sending plumes of ash filled smoke into the air. A total of eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. There were no immediate reports of any casualties and the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of writing this report.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

