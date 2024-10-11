Published 10:48 IST, October 11th 2024
Huge Protests by SP Workers as UP Govt Seals JP Narayan Centre Ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's Visit
A heavy police force has been deployed and barricades were put up outside the JPNIC and Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Huge Protests by SP Workers as UP Govt Seals JP Narayan Centre Ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's Visit | Image: ANI
10:36 IST, October 11th 2024