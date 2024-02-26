English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

BREAKING: IFS officer Prabin Lal Agarwal Suspended For Naming Lion Pair ‘Akbar And Sita'

A lion named ‘Akbar’ and a lioness ‘Sita’ were brought from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park on February 12 to the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri.

Digital Desk
IFS officer Prabin Lal Agarwal suspended for naming lion pair ‘Akbar and Sita'
IFS officer Prabin Lal Agarwal suspended for naming lion pair ‘Akbar and Sita' | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Tripura government has suspended Prabin Lal Agrawal, the state's principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife and ecotourism), following a row over the naming of a zoo lion and lioness as Akbar and Sita, respectively. Agarwal, a 1994 batch IFS officer, served as the Tripura Chief Wildlife Warden. 

For the unversed, a lion named ‘Akbar’ and a lioness ‘Sita’ were brought from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park on February 12 to the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri.

Advertisement

The north Bengal unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) had filed a petition before the circuit bench praying that the names be changed as it has hurt the religious sentiments of a section of citizens.

Hearing petitions by the VHP and two other individuals, the high court’s Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench asked whether an animal can be named after gods, mythological heroes, freedom fighters or Nobel laureates. It then went on to ask whether a lion could be named after Swami Vivekananda or Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

Advertisement

Observing that West Bengal is already burdened with several controversies starting from school jobs appointments to several other issues, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said, “Therefore, take a prudent decision, avoid this controversy.” Maintaining that this would not be reflected in his order, the judge suggested to the state’s lawyer that he use his good offices and ask the zoo authorities to give different names to the lion and the lioness.


 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

15 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

15 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-758 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info11 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TMC MPs Raises Voter ID, Chopra ‘Tragedy’ Issues at ECI Office

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Singhbhum MP Geeta Koda Joins BJP After Quitting Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. Hema Malini Starrer Dream Girl Producer Inder Raj Bahl Dies At 92

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo