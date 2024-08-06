Published 13:51 IST, August 6th 2024
'Stay Vigilant': India Issues Advisory For Citizens Visiting UK As Violent Riots Grip Nation
The High Commission of India in London on Tuesday issued an advisory to Indian citizens travelling to the United Kingdom to "stay vigilant and exercise caution"
Police officers watch members of the public outside the Town Hall during a vigil to remember the victims of the stabbing attack last Monday in Southport, England | Image: AP photo
