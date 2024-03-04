Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:32 IST
BREAKING: Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Due to Technical Snag in Rajouri
As per reports, the Army helicopter landed in open fields, and two Army personnel were onboard the Cheetah.
Indian Army Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing in Devak village | Image:RepubliC
Rajouri: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing in Devak village following a technical snag on Monday. As per reports, the Army helicopter landed in open fields, and two Army personnel were onboard the Cheetah.
