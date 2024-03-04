Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

BREAKING: Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Due to Technical Snag in Rajouri

As per reports, the Army helicopter landed in open fields, and two Army personnel were onboard the Cheetah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Army Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing in Devak village
Indian Army Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing in Devak village | Image:RepubliC
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Rajouri: An Indian Army Cheetah  helicopter made an emergency landing in Devak village following a technical snag on Monday. As per reports, the Army helicopter landed in open fields, and two Army personnel were onboard the Cheetah.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

