Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

BREAKING: Indian Army Personnel Attacked With Iron Rod in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

The Police have registered an attempt to murder case on the dhaba owner, who is on the run, and the workers.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Punjab shocker
Murderous' assault on Army personal in Punjab; two arrested | Image:Republic
Amritsar: In a shocking incident, 16 Indian Army personnel, including Major Sachin Kuntal, were attacked in Punjab by the owner and the workers of 'Alpine Dhaba' in Rupnagar over mode of payment. Two accused have been arrested by Kiratpur Sahib Police and an FIR under section 302 has been registered.

Sharing details of the incident, SHO Kiratpur Sahib Jatin Kapoor told Republic, "Indian army men were attacked after the restaurant owner denied digital payment mode and asked for cash instead. The workers also joined the restaurant owner and started beating the jawans.

 "The arrested individuals are identified as Rajnish alias Himanshu from Rajpura and Tanay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Multiple raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. The altercation stemmed from a disagreement over payment methods; the hotel owner demanded cash while the Army officials preferred using UPI. When the verbal dispute escalated, the hotel owner allegedly assaulted the army personnel, prompting his workers to join in. The case has been registered under sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 108, and 145 of the law," he added.

SSP Rupnagar Gulneet Singh Khurana, IPS told Republic that two accused has been arrested in the case and Police has produced them before the court for remand and further investigation. Court has granted a remand of one day to Rupnagar Police to investigate into the matter.

Copy of the FIR reads that a total of 17 Army personnel led by Major Sachin stopped at Alpine Dhaba Bharatgarh for food. After eating the bill, the waiter brought them bill and asked for swipe machine but the owner of Alpine Dhaba refused to take cash and started abusing the Army personal and started threatening them and even attacked them with sharp edged weapons. Sources have informed Republic that investigation so far has revealed that 10-12 accused were part of the mob thay attacked Army personnel and they are still on the run, including the owner of the Dhaba where Army personnel were attacked.

Multiple raids are underway to nab the other accused, including the owner who is on the run.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

