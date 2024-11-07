Published 16:56 IST, November 7th 2024
BREAKING: Indian Army Resumes Patrolling in Demchok and Depsang Regions: MEA Confirms
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that patrolling in these strategically important areas had recommenced.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Indian Army Resumes Patrolling in Demchok and Depsang Regions: MEA Confirms | Image: X
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:56 IST, November 7th 2024