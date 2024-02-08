Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian naval warship INS Chennai has reached the harbour of hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast. The Indian warship launched its helicopter and also issued a warning to pirates to abandon the hijacked vessel. “The Indian crew on board are safe and Marine Commandos MARCOS are ready for operations”, Military officials told news agency ANI. Moreover, officials informed that the Indian Navy’s elite Marine Commandos from the warship INS Chennai have embarked on the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk and are now going to carry out sanitisation operations there.

Ship With 15 Indians Hijacked: 5-points Cheatsheet to This BIG Story

Merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked by pirates 300 nautical miles east of Somalia, while it was sailing from Port Du Aco in Brazil and was bound for Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain. The incident of the hijacking of the cargo ship MV Lila Norfolk was reported yesterday by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British military organisation that tracks movements of various vessels in strategic waterways. The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed Platforms responded swiftly to the hijacking attempt on board a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier after it received a message on the UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in a statement. In response to the situation, the Indian Navy launched an Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and diverted INS Chennai, deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the vessel. The aircraft overflew the vessel on Friday morning and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew.