Breaking: The Indian woman crew member on board the MSC Aries ship that was seized by Iran has returned home safely, informed the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The Indian deck cadet, named Ann Tessa Joseph, belongs to Thrissur, Kerala. She was among the 17 Indian crew on board the ship captured by Iran, in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Joseph landed at the Cochin International Airport this afternoon.

The MEA released a statement upon the return of Ann Tessa Joseph, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X. "Great work, @India_in_Iran . Glad that Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. #ModiKiGuarantee always delivers, at home or abroad," wrote the EAM.

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, posted about the return of the Indian crew member from Kerala on X. Jaiswal said, “Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, a member of the crew on vessel MSC Aries returned home today. @India_in_Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities, facilitated her return. Mission is in touch with Iranian side to ensure the well being of the remaining 16 crew members.”

The statement by MEA read: “With the concerted efforts of Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian Government, Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon. At the airport, Ms. Joseph was received by the Regional Passport Officer , Cochin. 2. Indian Mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India. 3. Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries. Earlier, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian on the matter.”

The Indian authorities are putting in efforts to secure the release of the remaining 16 members of the Indian crew on the vessel captured by Iran.