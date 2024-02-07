Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:01 IST
We're on Flight Mode: IndiGo's Website Down
IndiGo Website Down
IndiGo Website Down: “Sit tight, we’ll be back soon. #goIndiGo” said the IndiGo Airlines as it announced that the website services are down on Wednesday January 17. IndiGo said that the airline's systems are being upgraded to provide improved customer services, hence, the website is currently down.
