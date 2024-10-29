sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Terror Attack | Iran vs Israel | MUDA Scam | Tirupati Bomb Scare | Spain PM In India |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Over 150 Injured, 8 Critical in Firework Accident at Temple Festival in Kerala's Kasaragod

Published 08:00 IST, October 29th 2024

Over 150 Injured, 8 Critical in Firework Accident at Temple Festival in Kerala's Kasaragod

Over 150 people were injured, including eight in critical condition, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Over 150 people were injured, including eight in critical condition, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram
Over 150 people were injured, including eight in critical condition, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram | Image: Republic
Advertisement

06:33 IST, October 29th 2024