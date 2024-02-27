Internet services have been suspended in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Stations Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera, and Naggal in Ambala district, Haryana, for February 28th and 29th. | Image: PTI/ Representativ

New Delhi: Amid ongoing farmers' protest, internet services will remain suspended in parts of Ambala till the end of February. Internet services have been suspended in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Stations Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera, and Naggal in Ambala district, Haryana, for February 28th and 29th.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities…" an official order read.

Starting on February 11, mobile internet and bulk SMS services were initially suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa.

Internet suspension in the jurisdiction of Police Stations Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera & Naggal of district Ambala, Haryana on 28-29 February. pic.twitter.com/81jtvMgUSY — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

These suspensions have been recurring, with an official order most recently extending the restrictions across multiple districts until Saturday.

Earlier this month farmers began a 'Delhi Chalo' march aimed at urging the central government to address their grievances. These demands primarily revolved around implementing a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for crops and granting a waiver on farm loans.

