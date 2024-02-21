English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Breaking: Internet Suspension in Haryana Extended

Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in several districts.

Isha Bhandari
Internet Suspension in Haryana Extended
Internet Suspension in Haryana Extended | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Government of Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in several districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, along with Dabwali, until February 23, 2024. 

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Published February 21st, 2024 at 21:12 IST

