Breaking: Internet Suspension in Haryana Extended
Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in several districts.
Internet Suspension in Haryana Extended | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Government of Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in several districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, along with Dabwali, until February 23, 2024.
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
Published February 21st, 2024 at 21:12 IST
