BREAKING: IPS Rashmi Shukla Reappointed Maharashtra DGP 2 Days After Mahayuti's Win
IPS Rashmi Shukla has been reappointed as the Director General of Police in Maharashtra two days after the Mahayuti alliance registered thumping victory.
Mumbai: IPS Rashmi Shukla has been reappointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra, two days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a thumping victory and is set to form the next state government. The decision to reappoint IPS Officer Shukla as the Maharashtra DGP comes two days after the Mahayuti registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.
Earlier, during the Model Code of Conduct in the state, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect on November 4.
