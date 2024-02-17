Advertisement

Sriharikota: India successfully launched its GSLV-F14 with INSAT-3DS weather satellite from SDSC-SHAR. This is the 16th mission for GSLV. The goal of this mission was to put the meteorological satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), which the space agency is trying. Following the launch, as per reports , the INSAT-3DS has already opened its satellite panels.

Following the launch of the meteorological satellite, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, “I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the mission GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS. The spacecraft has been injected into a very good orbit. We also noted that the vehicle has performed very well. Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of the team.”

Further, Union Minister for Science Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "ISRO UNSTOPPABLE! Celebrating the launch of INSAT 3DS…the latest generation Climate/Weather satellite. Proud to be associated with the Department of Space at a time when Team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after another, with personal patronage from PM Narendra Modi."

#ISRO UNSTOPPABLE!

Celebrating the launch of INSAT 3DS …the latest generation Climate/Weather satellite.

Proud to be associated with Department of Space at a time when Team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after the other,with personal patronage from PM Sh @NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Gs5GUxw84O — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 17, 2024

All You Need to Know About INSAT-3DS

INSAT-3DS is a new meteorological satellite that follows the Third Generation Meteorological Satellite from Geostationary Orbit. The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) fully funded this GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission.

It's made to observe the weather and monitor land and ocean surfaces better for weather forecasts and disaster warnings. This satellite will work alongside INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites to improve meteorological services.

GSLV F-14's flight trajectory. | Image: ISRO

Various departments of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) like the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), and other agencies will use the data from INSAT-3DS for better weather forecasts and services.

Primary Goals of This Mission Are:

To observe Earth's surface, oceans, and environment in different spectral channels.

It will also provide information about the atmosphere's vertical profile and support data collection and dissemination from Data Collection Platforms (DCPs).

Additionally, it will offer Satellite Aided Search and Rescue services.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle or the GSLV MK2 was an important part of this mission. It's a 51.7 metres long launch vehicle with a liftoff mass of 420 tonnes. Interestingly, ISRO had skipped the number 13 like it did during the 13th PSLV’s time and this time numbered the GSLV ‘F-14’.