BREAKING: IT Dept Conduct Raids At Bengaluru Eateries Owned By Meghana Foods

Bengaluru: The Income Tax authorities on Tuesday, March 19, conducted raids at eateries owned by Meghana Foods in Bengaluru. The company, owned by Padma Atluri and Rambabu Mandava, has established presence in both tier-1 cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The IT raids were carried out at their Koramangala and Indiranagar eateries, claimed sources. No such official statement has been issued by the agency yet. More details awaited.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.