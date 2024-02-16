Advertisement

Jaipur: Security has been beefed up at Jaipur International Airport after it received a bomb threat on Friday. Security agencies jointly conducted a thorough investigation following the bomb scare.

Airport Police Station House Officer Mamta Meena said the threat was received on the official email of the airport. Nothing suspicious was found at the airport premises during the search.

Cyber cell is trying to trace out the sender of the mail, she said.

After receiving the information, police, bomb disposal squad, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dog squad conducted a search operation at the airport, she said.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)