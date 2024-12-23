Global Issues, Bilateral Talks: Jaishankar’s Strategic 6-Day US Trip Begins Tomorrow

Jaishankar Heads to US Tomorrow for Six-Day Trip: What’s On Agenda? | Image: PTI

New Delhi, India: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will visit the United States (US) from December 24 to December 29, 2024. The visit will address key issues of mutual interest on the bilateral, regional, and global fronts.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States of America from December 24-29. He will be meeting counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar will also hold high-level meetings with his US counterparts.

It will be the first high-level visit from India to the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Dr. S. Jaishankar earlier visited the United States when Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad Leaders’ Summit alongside President Joe Biden , Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During his trip, Dr. Jaishankar held discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, focusing on the India-US commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.