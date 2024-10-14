Published 19:24 IST, October 14th 2024
BREAKING: Jammu And Kashmir CM Designate Omar Abdullah Likely To Take Oath On October 16
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to take oath of office on October 16
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to take oath of office on October 16 | Image: x / @OmarAbdullah
