  BREAKING: Jammu And Kashmir CM Designate Omar Abdullah Likely To Take Oath On October 16

Published 19:24 IST, October 14th 2024

BREAKING: Jammu And Kashmir CM Designate Omar Abdullah Likely To Take Oath On October 16

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to take oath of office on October 16

Reported by: Digital Desk
Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to take oath of office on October 16 | Image: x / @OmarAbdullah
  • 1 min read
19:24 IST, October 14th 2024