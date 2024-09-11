sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |

Published 16:23 IST, September 11th 2024

Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Kathua

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday at Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jammu kashmir Encounter
An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday at Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:33 IST, September 11th 2024