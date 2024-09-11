Published 16:23 IST, September 11th 2024
Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Kathua
An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday at Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur.
15:33 IST, September 11th 2024