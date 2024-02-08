BREAKING: Jeep With Indian Number Plate Found in Nepal's Trishuli River, Rescue Op Launched

Advertisement

Kathmandu: A jeep with Indian number plate has been found in Trishuli River in Chitwan district of Nepal, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The vehicle plunged into the river on Monday afternoon, it added.

“Divers have located and confirmed the jeep inside the river. Earlier this morning locals around the Ikshyakamana Village Council-5 had called us suspecting a vehicle might have plunged into the river,” said Shreeram Bhandari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office Chitwan.

The officer confirmed that jeep had veered off the road diving 85 meters into the river.