English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

BREAKING: Jeep With Indian Number Plate Found in Nepal's Trishuli River, Rescue Op Launched

A jeep with Indian number plate has been found in Trishuli River in Chitwan district of Nepal, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Jeep With Indian Number Plate Found in Nepal's Trishuli River
BREAKING: Jeep With Indian Number Plate Found in Nepal's Trishuli River | Image:Armed Police Force
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kathmandu: A jeep with Indian number plate has been found in Trishuli River in Chitwan district of Nepal, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The vehicle plunged into the river on Monday afternoon, it added. 

“Divers have located and confirmed the jeep inside the river. Earlier this morning locals around the Ikshyakamana Village Council-5 had called us suspecting a vehicle might have plunged into the river,” said Shreeram Bhandari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office Chitwan. 

Advertisement

The officer confirmed that jeep had veered off the road diving 85 meters into the river. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World16 minutes ago

  2. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement