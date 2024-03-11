×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Breaking: JNU Student's Union Elections to Be Held on March 22, Results on This Date | Check Details

The electoral events are expected to begin on Monday.

Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: After a gap of over four years, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU) elections will be held on March 22 and the results will be out on March 24.
JNUSU elections were held in September 2019 for the last time. 

The electoral events are expected to begin on Monday with the publication and correction of the tentative voters' list.
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

