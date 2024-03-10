Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
Karnataka Shocker: Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir in Belagavi's Nippani
Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A Ram Mandir in Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi got a bomb threat letter | Image:Republic
Belagavi Ram Mandir Bomb Threat Case: A Ram Mandir in Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi has received a bomb threat letter. The case is being investigated.
Several CCTV cameras have been installed on the temple premises following the incident.
More details awaited.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
