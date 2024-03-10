×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Karnataka Shocker: Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir in Belagavi's Nippani

A Ram Mandir in Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi has received a bomb threat letter; the matter is being investigated

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir in Nippani
A Ram Mandir in Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi got a bomb threat letter | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Belagavi Ram Mandir Bomb Threat Case: A Ram Mandir in Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi has received a bomb threat letter. The case is being investigated.

The Ram Mandir in Karnataka's Belagavi received a hand-written letter in Hindi, issuing a bomb blast threat | Republic

Several CCTV cameras have been installed on the temple premises following the incident.

A Ram Mandir in Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi has received a bomb threat letter | Republic

More details awaited.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

