BREAKING: Karnataka Govt Imposes Ban on Cotton Candy, Gobi Manchurian

Bengaluru: In a fresh directive issued by the Karnataka Health Department, the usage of Rhodamine-B food colouring agent in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian has been banned.

The public health department collected and analysed the samples of Cotton Candy and Gobi Manchurian in the state laboratories and found that several artificial colours were used in the making-process of the mentioned food items.

In the making of Cotton Candy and Gobi Manchurian, the state found Tartrazine, Sunset Yellow, Carmoisine and Rhodamine-B food colouring agents were used which can lead to severe health issues.

The samples having artificial colours are unsafe under Rule 3(1)(zz)(viii) of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, the health department's notice reads.

It added that per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. (Food Products Standards and F Additives Regulation 2011) Rule 16.0, no artificial colours shall be used in preparation of Gobi Manchurian.

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (Food Products Standards and Food Additives Regulation 2011) permitted food colours should be used within the approved limits and no non permitted colours including Rodamine-B shall not be used in the preparation of Cotton Candy, the order further stated.

In view of the survey and analysis, the Commissioner of Food Safety issued an order banning the use of any artificial colours in the preparation of Gobi Manchurian and also has issued an order prohibiting the use of food colours more than the prescribed quantity and banning of Rodamine-B in the preparation of Cotton Candy.

(With inputs from Republic's Prajwal Prasad)

