Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta Files FIR Against Congress Heavyweight DK Shivakumar in DA Case

In a major setback for Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Lokayukta on Tuesday filed an FIR against the Congress leader in DA case.

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta Files FIR Against Congress Heavyweight DK Shivakumar in DA Case
BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta Files FIR Against Congress Heavyweight DK Shivakumar in DA Case | Image:PTI/File
Bengaluru: In a major setback for Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Lokayukta on Tuesday filed an FIR against the Congress leader in connection with the case of illegal acquisition of property or disproportionate assets case. 

The Karnataka Lokayukta body registered the FIR to re-launch the probe in the case, headed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the past, and asked the central agency to hand over the case-related documents to aid the probe.

The Congress government in Karnataka in November withdrew the sanction given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the previous BJP-led administration to investigate a corruption case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. 

Government sources said the state administration had written to the Lokayukta to investigate the allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets that emerged against Shivakumar, the state Congress president, following Income-Tax Department (I-T) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases between 2016 and 2019.

CBI was probing Shivakumar for alleged disproportionate assets worth 74.93 crore. 


 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

