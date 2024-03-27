Advertisement

New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, two days after a video of him allegedly making derogatory remarks about PM Modi went viral. While attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Kannada and Culture Minister had said, "Youths and students who raise "Modi, Modi" slogans should be slapped.

He had also said the BJP should be ashamed to ask for votes in the coming Lok Sabha elections as, he alleged, it has failed on the development front as well.

"They should be ashamed, with what face are they coming to seek votes? They are incompetent to do even a single development work. They had promised to give two crore jobs. Did they give jobs to anyone? When asked for jobs they say -- sell 'pakoras'. They should be ashamed," Tangadagi said.

"One has to be ashamed. Is it a small thing? They promised two crore jobs a year, it should have been 20 crore jobs now in 10 years," he added.

Following his remarks, the BJP petitioned the Election Commission seeking strict action against the Minister. He should be barred from the election process and from campaigning in favour of the Congress, the BJP said, calling it a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Accusing Tangadagi of instigating Congress workers against BJP voters and young voters, it is said: "This may create fear among young voters, and they may stay away from voting.