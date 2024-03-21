×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Arvind Kejriwal Is And Will Remain CM of Delhi: Atishi After His Arrest

AAP leader Atisi made it clear that Kejriwal will remain the Chief Minister of the national capital and run the government from jail.

Reported by: Digital Desk
File Photo of Atishi
File Photo of Atishi | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Soon after ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP leader Atisi made it clear that Kejriwal will remain the Chief Minister of the national capital and run the government from jail. “Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi. The Delhi govt will run from Tihar jail. This is a conspiracy by the BJP. Why do they file all cases under PMLA? Where is the evidence or proceeds of crime?” AAP leader Atishi told Republic. 

Atishi also said that they had moved the Supreme Court for quashing Kejriwal's arrest and have sought an urgent hearing. "We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," Atishi said in a post on X.


Meanwhile, AAP workers also staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Denying him interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case, the Delhi HC ruled that, in this state, it was not inclined to do so.

The court passed down the directive during the hearing on a plea by the AAP supremo, urging coercive action against him in connection with the excise policy case. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha called the ED's move a conspiracy to arrest the Delhi Chief Minister just before the Lok Sabha elections.

"Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji. Kejriwal ji has the blessings of crores of people. The wonderful works done in Delhi and Punjab are being discussed all over the world today. You can arrest Kejriwal's body but cannot put Kejriwal's ideology behind bars," Chadha said in a post on X.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said BJP's political team (ED) cannot put Kejriwal's ideology behind bars. "It is only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that can stop the BJP. Thoughts and ideas can never be suppressed," he said.

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain said, "It's very unfortunate. It's a conspiracy to stop the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal and they'll respond to the BJP."

ED had issued repeated summons to the AAP supremo in the excise policy case and he had skipped them, pointing out that the probe agency had moved the court against him.

According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of now scrapped excise policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Whatsapp logo