Advertisement

Alappuzha Bus Fire: A running Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Alappuzha caught fire. The bus was going from Kayamkulam to Alappuzha when it caught fire and was completely gutted in the fire.

The accident took place in front of MSM College in the Kayamkulam area.

Advertisement

While more details are awaited on the matter, as per priliminary information, passengers were not injured in the mishap. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.