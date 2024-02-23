Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:37 IST
BREAKING Kerala: Running KSRTC Bus Gutted After Catching Fire Near MSM College in Alappuzha
The KSRTC bus was going from Kayamkulam to Alappuzha when it caught fire near MSM College and was completely gutted
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
Kerala: Running KSRTC Bus Gutted After Catching Fire Near MSM College in Alappuzha | Image:ANI
Alappuzha Bus Fire: A running Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Alappuzha caught fire. The bus was going from Kayamkulam to Alappuzha when it caught fire and was completely gutted in the fire.
The accident took place in front of MSM College in the Kayamkulam area.
While more details are awaited on the matter, as per priliminary information, passengers were not injured in the mishap. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 11:50 IST
