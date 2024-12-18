BREAKING | Kharge Ji You Should Have Not Supported The Cheap Act of Congress: Amit Shah | Image: PTI/Republic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of distorting his remarks made during the Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution and adopting an "anti-Ambedkar" stance.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Shah denied the allegations that he had insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He said, “My statements were misrepresented. Congress spreads fake news. I can never speak against Ambedkar ji.” Shah emphasized that his remarks had been distorted by the opposition for political gain, calling it a “condemnable” act.

“The way Congress has twisted my comments made in Parliament is extremely condemnable,” Amit Shah added.

Shah’s comments come following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his Cabinet, accusing him of disrespecting Ambedkar. Reacting to Kharge’s demand, Shah fired back, “I would like to appeal to Kharge Ji, it was your responsibility. You should not have supported this cheap act of Congress.”

Shah continued to lash out at the Congress, accusing the party of being "anti-Constitution," "anti-Babasaheb," and "anti-OBC." He also took aim at the party’s treatment of women and the judiciary, saying, “Congress disrespects women, disrespected the judiciary, and has no respect for the Constitution.”

In a direct message to Kharge, who hails from the Dalit community, Shah added, “Kharge ji himself comes from that community. Our party will never disrespect Ambedkar.”

This comes after a row erupted over the remarks Amit Shah made in Parliament on Tuesday.