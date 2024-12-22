PM Modi Receives Kuwait's Highest Honour ‘Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order’

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday awarded Kuwait’s highest honour, ‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer,’ during his state visit to the Gulf nation. This prestigious award, a knighthood order, is reserved for heads of state and foreign royalty in recognition of friendship and strong bilateral ties.

Previous recipients of this order include leaders such as former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, and Britain’s King Charles III.

During the ceremonial event held at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace, Prime Minister Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome, including a guard of honour.

The event was attended by the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. The Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs shared details of the moment on X (formerly Twitter), stating: