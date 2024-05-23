Delhi Bomb Threats: The information was given to the fire department through PCR at around 4.40 pm. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: More than a dozen colleges of Delhi University including Lady Shri Ram, Gargi college and Sri Venkateswara College in the South Campus received a bomb threat call on Thursday. The information was given to the fire department through PCR at around 4.40 pm, Republic has learnt. A police team, fire and bomb squads are on the spot.

The latest threat comes after three five-star hotels in Bengaluru received similar threats earlier during the day.

Advertisement

The hotels reportedly received the threat via email, leading to exhaustive search operations. It later turned out to be a hoax, news agency PTI reported quoting police sources.

A day earlier, a bomb threat sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block, which houses the home ministry office. The call, however, was later declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found.

Advertisement

The threat was received through an email around 3.30 pm by a senior officer posted at the ministry, PTI had reported quoting a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.

It was written in the email that the "building will explode as a bomb is planted", a police officer had reportedly said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)