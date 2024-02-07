English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Breaking: Lal Krishna Advani To Skip Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Due To This Reason

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol will take place today

Apoorva Shukla
ayodhya
VHP members handing over the Ram Temple inauguration's invitation card to LK Advani | Image:X
Ayodhya: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani will be skipping the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony scheduled for Monday January 22, said sources. It has been said that LK Advani will skip the event due to persisting cold weather. 

LK Advani, BJP's veteran leader was at the forefront of the agitation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya along with others including Murli Manohar Joshi. Earlier it was said that the senior leader would not attend the consecration ceremony due to their health and age. 

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters.

Following which the leaders from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) invited LK Advani for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which was held today. 
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar said that both BJP veterans said that they will try their best to attend the January 22 event.

However, the veteran leader had to skip the ceremony due to cold weather. 

Lal Krishna Advani is considered the key architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, due to his role in shaping the political landscape of India in the late 20th century. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Advani spearheaded the Rath Yatra, a nationwide journey to mobilize support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:27 IST

