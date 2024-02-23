Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, Telangana BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha died after the vehicle she was travelling in hit the divider on Patancheru Outer Ring Road in the early hours of Friday.

Lasya was recently elected from Secunderabad Cantonment Board constituency.

The intensity of the mishap was to the extent that the bonnet of the SUV got severely damaged.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses condolences

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has expressed condolences over Nanditha’s untimely demise. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace."

