BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Clothes Factory in Delhi’s Prahladpur Area, Rescue Operations Underway
A huge fire broke out at a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area on Monday morning
Prahladpur Factory Fire: A huge fire broke out in Delhi. The blaze reportedly erupted in a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area. A video of the massive blaze has also gone viral on social media, which shows the clothing factory being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies.
Locals immediately informed the fire department officials and Delhi Police about the raging blaze. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire. The extent of damage and any casualties due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.
"A call about the fire was received around 8.25 pm on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than four hours to douse the flames," a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
This is a developing copy. More details are awaited.
