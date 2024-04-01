×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:03 IST

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Clothes Factory in Delhi’s Prahladpur Area, Rescue Operations Underway

A huge fire broke out at a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area on Monday morning

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A huge fire broke out in Delhi. The blaze reportedly erupted in a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area
A huge fire broke out in Delhi. The blaze reportedly erupted in a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Prahladpur Factory Fire: A huge fire broke out in Delhi. The blaze reportedly erupted in a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area. A video of the massive blaze has also gone viral on social media, which shows the clothing factory being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies.

Locals immediately informed the fire department officials and Delhi Police about the raging blaze. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire. The extent of damage and any casualties due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

 "A call about the fire was received around 8.25 pm on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than four hours to douse the flames," a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi fire service officials are present at the spot to ensure the fire is brought under control in time | PTI

This is a developing copy. More details are awaited.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a few seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B: Real Action Hero

a few seconds ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

a minute ago
Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Road Rage

a minute ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

3 minutes ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

5 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

7 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

10 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

11 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

14 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

17 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

18 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

20 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

25 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo