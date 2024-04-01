A huge fire broke out in Delhi. The blaze reportedly erupted in a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area | Image:PTI

Prahladpur Factory Fire: A huge fire broke out in Delhi. The blaze reportedly erupted in a clothing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area. A video of the massive blaze has also gone viral on social media, which shows the clothing factory being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies.

Locals immediately informed the fire department officials and Delhi Police about the raging blaze. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire. The extent of damage and any casualties due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A call about the fire was received around 8.25 pm on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than four hours to douse the flames," a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

VIDEO | A fire broke out in a clothing factory in Delhi’s Prahladpur area earlier today. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/OqOZQJ8kaq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Delhi fire service officials are present at the spot to ensure the fire is brought under control in time | PTI

This is a developing copy. More details are awaited.